Seoul, Pyongyang prepare for inter-Korean summit

YEREVAN, MARCH 14, ARMENPRESS. South Korea and North Korea are preparing for the inter-Korean summit due in April, a South Korean governmental official told media in Seoul.

Active preparation work will begin when the committee dealing with the summit will be finally formed in the end of this week.

The first session of the committee is planned for March 16.

The 2018 inter-Korean summit is planned to be in late April 2018, on the South Korean side of Joint Security Area between President Moon Jae-in of the Republic of Korea (ROK; South Korea) and Kim Jong-Un of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK; North Korea). If it goes ahead, it will be the third inter-Korean summit and the first in eleven years.

