Los Angeles Library to host exhibitions on inherited trauma related to Armenian Genocide

YEREVAN, MARCH 14, ARMENPRESS. The Los Angeles Central Library will host two simultaneous art exhibits that explore the concept of generational trauma associated with the Armenian Genocide, Los Angeles Times reports.

The main exhibit, "Nonlinear Histories," is co-curated by Ara and Anahid Oshagan as well as Isin Önol and features the works of seven artists who examine their generational ties to the Armenian Genocide by reimagining inherited artifacts.

The exhibition will run from March 17 through May 6.

The collections are inspired by the theory of "postmemory" by literature scholar and author Marianne Hirsch, which refers primarily to how the children of Holocaust survivors cope with inherited trauma.

The second exhibit, "Prosperity, Loss, and Survival: A Photographic Journey from the Dildilian Family Archive," opens March 24 and is co-curated by Armen Marsoobian. It is an organized family archive of memoirs and photographs, which were created before and survived through the Armenian Genocide.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan