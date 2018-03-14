FM Nalbandian, Swedish Speaker of Parliament discuss Armenia-EU relations in Stockholm

YEREVAN, MARCH 14, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of foreign affairs Edward Nalbandian, who is currently in Sweden on an official visit, had a meeting on March 13 with Speaker of Parliament (Riksdag) Urban Ahlin and members of the foreign relations committee in Stockholm, the ministry said.

During the meeting the Armenian FM mentioned that Armenia attaches importance to parliamentary diplomacy as a practical format of cooperation between countries, and from this perspective the active partnership of the parliaments of both countries deserves praise.

The sides praised the activities of the friendship groups in Armenia’s and Sweden’s parliaments, as well as the collegial ties between the foreign relations committees and regular mutual visits.

The expansion of bilateral legal-contractual field was highlighted at the meeting.

The FM presented the process of Armenia’s transitioning to a parliamentary administration system.

The sides exchanged ideas over deepening cooperation in parliamentary assemblies of international organizations.

The Armenia-EU relations were also discussed, and the Armenia-EU CEPA deal was highlighted.

International and regional issues were also discussed.

The Armenian minister briefed the Speaker on the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs for the peaceful settlement of the NK conflict.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan