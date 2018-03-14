New Silk Road to become highly important global infrastructure project, says Mogherini

YEREVAN, MARCH 14, ARMENPRESS. High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini says the implementation of the New Silk Road project will ensure the creation of one of the world’s largest infrastructure systems.

Speaking at the European Parliament in Strasbourg on March 13, the High Representative said: “Central Asia is often perceived to be some very remote part of the world. In fact, Europe and five Central Asian countries are closer now than ever. They are our neighbors and Central Asia is even more than in the past a cross road between Europe and the Asian region”.

“The Silk Road is not only a literally memory of the past, but one of the most important infrastructure projects”.



