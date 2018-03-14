Trump, May discuss Skripal poisoning

YEREVAN, MARCH 14, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump held a phone conversation with UK Prime Minister Theresa May to discuss the poisoning of Sergei Skripal, the former Russian intelligence officer, the White House said.

Trump and May concurred that Russia should give answers as to how a Russian-made chemical weapon has been used in the UK.

The White House said that Trump and May agreed that people who used the “deplorable” measures and violated international laws should be held accountable.

On 4 March 2018, Sergei Skripal, a former Russian intelligence officer, and his daughter Yulia, visiting him from Moscow, were poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent in Salisbury, England. As of 13 March 2018, they remain critically ill at Salisbury District Hospital. The poisoning is being investigated by British authorities as attempted murder.

The United Kingdom believes it is "highly likely" that the Russian government was behind the attack. Russia denies any involvement.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan