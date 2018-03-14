Road condition update: Dense fog on highways of Spitak and Sevan
YEREVAN, MARCH 14, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s ministry of transport, communication and information technologies told Armenpress that on March 14, as of 09:30, there is a dense fog on the roads of Spitak and Sevan.
All inter-state and republican roads are open in Armenia.
English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan
