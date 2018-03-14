President Bako Sahakyan visits Artsakh Permanent Representation in US

YEREVAN, MARCH 14, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on March 13 visited the Permanent Representation of the Artsakh Republic in Washington D.C. and met with the staff, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

A number of issues relating to the activities of the structure were discussed during the meeting.

President Sahakyan attached importance to expansion and deepening of the mutual partnership with the US, stating that for that purpose the Permanent Representation must continue carrying out a daily work and gave concrete instructions in this regard.

