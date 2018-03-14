LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 13-03-18

LONDON, MARCH 14, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 13 March:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.80% to $2101.00, copper price up by 0.36% to $6925.00, lead price up by 2.35% to $2400.00, nickel price up by 0.54% to $13875.00, tin price up by 0.19% to $21400.00, zinc price up by 0.75% to $3283.50, molybdenum price up by 10.81% to $20500.00, cobalt price up by 0.59% to $85000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.