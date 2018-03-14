Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 March

Aronian to face Karjakin in 4th round of World Chess Candidates Tournament


YEREVAN, MARCH 14, ARMENPRESS. The World Chess Candidates Tournament is set to resume after a 1-day break in Berlin, Germany.

Armenia’s Levon Aronian will face Russia’s Sergey Karjakin in the 4th round.

Vladmir Kramnik is currently leading the tournament with 2,5 points.

The Candidates Tournament 2018 is an eight-player double round chess tournament, held in Berlin, Germany, from 10–28 March 2018. The winner earns the right to challenge the defending world champion, Magnus Carlsen of Norway, in the World Chess Championship 2018 in London.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan

 

 




Related News

... last news on "Candidates Tournament"
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration