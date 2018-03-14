Aronian to face Karjakin in 4th round of World Chess Candidates Tournament

YEREVAN, MARCH 14, ARMENPRESS. The World Chess Candidates Tournament is set to resume after a 1-day break in Berlin, Germany.

Armenia’s Levon Aronian will face Russia’s Sergey Karjakin in the 4th round.

Vladmir Kramnik is currently leading the tournament with 2,5 points.

The Candidates Tournament 2018 is an eight-player double round chess tournament, held in Berlin, Germany, from 10–28 March 2018. The winner earns the right to challenge the defending world champion, Magnus Carlsen of Norway, in the World Chess Championship 2018 in London.

