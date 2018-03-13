Presidents of Czech Republic and Georgia congratulate Armen Sarkissian on being elected President of Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 13, ARMENPRESS. President of Georgia Giorgi Margvelashvili and President of the Czech Republic Miloš Zeman and UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi have sent a congratulatory message to Armen Sarkissian on the occasion of being elected the President of Armenia, ARMENPRESS was informed from Armen Sarkissian’s office.

President of Georgia Giorgi Margvelashvili’s message runs as follows,

“I want to heartily congratulate you on the occasion of being elected President of the Republic of Armenia and to wish you success in your mission.

I am happy for the bilateral relations between Georgia and Armenia have significantly developed in the recent period and have fostered the interactions between our friendly peoples. I am convinced that our friendly relations that developed throughout centuries will further develop for the benefit of our peoples”.

President of Czech Republic Miloš Zeman’s message runs as follows,

“Armenia is a traditionally important partner and ally for the Czech Republic. Thank to the numerous meetings of the representatives of the ministries and the parliaments, the regular sessions of the Czech-Armenian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation and high level mutual visits we have recorded in the recent months and years strengthening of bilateral dialogue. I personally remember with gratitude my last state visit to Armenia in June 2016.

Armenia is an important partner also in multilateral platforms. Thank to the new agreement we can further expand the partnership between Armenia and the EU. There are prospects for partnership also in the sidelines of the Eastern Partnership (one of the initiators of which is the Czech Republic). We consider it a promising and extremely useful format for developing relations with our closest partners of our neighborhood”.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan