CIS delegation visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

YEREVAN, MARCH 13, ARMENPRESS. The participants of the outgoing session of the CIS IPA Permanent Commission on Agrarian Policy, Natural Resources and Ecology visited the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan on March 13, the Armenian parliament told Armenpress.

The delegation members were accompanied by Armenian MP Vahe Enfiajyan.

The guests laid flowers at the Eternal Flame and paid tribute to the memory of the innocent victims with a moment of silence.

Thereafter they visited the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, got acquainted with the documents and exhibits on the Genocide.

Alexander Vaynberg, member of the Federation Council of the Russian Federal Assembly, said he had Armenian friends while serving in the Soviet army who told him about the Armenian Genocide.

“I was surprised that they were so young but well aware of their own history and were in great pain.

I think all countries of the world, but first of all Turkey should recognize the Genocide of the Armenian people. I hope it will never repeat”, he said.

