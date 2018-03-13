Construction crew stumbles upon medieval amphora in Artsakh village

YEREVAN, MARCH 13, ARMENPRESS. An amphora dating back to the late Middle Ages has been discovered by a construction crew in the Nerkin Horatagh village in Artsakh’s Martakert region. The artifact was accidently discovered during a construction of a water supply system.

Historian Nzdeh Yeranyan from the Institute of Archaeology and Ethnography, who has carried out excavations at the site, told ARMENPRESS that the artifact has been given to the state service of protection of historic environment.

Experts believe it is possible that other discoveries will be made in the area.

Many interesting artifacts and Iron Age tombs have been earlier discovered in the village.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan