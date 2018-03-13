Turkish PM Binali Yildirimn to visit Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, MARCH 13, ARMENPRESS. Turkey’s Prime Minister Binali Yildirimn will visit Azerbaijan March 14, Turkish media report.

PM Yildirimn will participate in the 6th Baku World Forum.

During the visit the Turkish PM will also meet with President Ilham Aliyev, PM Artur Rasizade and Speaker of Parliament Ogtay Asadov.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan