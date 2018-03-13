Russian, Turkish FMs to discuss possible easing of visa regime in Moscow

YEREVAN, MARCH 13, ARMENPRESS. Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, who is in Russia on a working visit, are going to discuss the possible easing of the visa regime for the two countries’ citizens, the Russian foreign ministry said, TASS reports.

“There are plans to discuss prospects of simplifying the visa regime for the two countries’ citizens regarding the need to provide national security”, the ministry’s statement says.

The talks with Lavrov on March 14 will dominate Cavusoglu’s program. The sides plan to discuss their positions on major issues of the bilateral agenda, analyze the implementation of the agreements reached by the Russian and Turkish presidents and study the implementation of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant and Turkish Stream gas pipeline projects. In addition, Cavusoglu will take part in the sixth meeting of the Joint Group for Strategic Planning chaired by the two countries’ foreign ministers.

