In case of investing in Armenia you will have a partner in face of government - PM to Lebanese businessmen

YEREVAN, MARCH 13, ARMENPRESS. We want to be confident that we are going to have a country where doing business will be easy, beneficial and logical, Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan said during the meeting with representatives of Lebanon’s Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture, the Beirut Traders Association, the Lebanese Businessmen World Association and the International Chamber of Commerce in Beirut, Armenpress reports.

“If you decide to make an investment in Armenia, you will have partners in the face of the government and other circles”, the PM said.

He introduced Armenia’s opportunities on establishing economic ties with foreign markets, given the country’s membership to the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), GSP+ and GSP privileged trade regime with the EU and several Western countries, the relations with Iran. “As a former businessman I want to assure you that I don’t know more logical country where it is possible to do business for entering other markets. Our government has adopted the function on not hindering the business. We are confident that we are going to have a country where doing business will be easy, beneficial and logical”, Karen Karapetyan said.

He informed the meeting participants that the law on foreign direct investments will be completed soon. Moreover, the law on public-private sector cooperation will be submitted for the parliament’s approval in the near future. “We have major programs on public-private sector cooperation directed for construction of roads, infrastructures and water reservoirs. The state, as a governor, doesn’t operate effectively in the fields where there are business-interests, and given this we give the management of these fields to the private sector”, the PM noted.

As for tourism development, PM Karapetyan said Armenia on the world tourism map is underestimated which should be improved. “Last year we had 24% increase in tourist visits and nearly 19% tourism growth. We are confident that this year as well we will have similar numbers”, he said.

He also highlighted Armenia’s progress in international ranking systems, stating that a special focus is paid on increasing the attractiveness of the country’s investment environment.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan