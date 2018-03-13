Palestine PM survives assassination attempt in Gaza

YEREVAN, MARCH 13, ARMENPRESS. An explosion detonated next to the convoy of Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah as he visited the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, Times of Israel reports.

The PA said Hamdallah and PA General Intelligence Chief Majed Faraj, who was accompanying him, were unhurt. However, media reports said several bystanders were injured.

PA civil affairs minister Hussein Al Sheikh said the Hamas group, which rules Gaza, would be held fully responsible for this “murderous” assassination attempt and warned that this was an unprecedented dangerous development that would have grave consequences for Hamas.

Three of the vehicles in Hamdallah’s convoy were damaged, their windows blown out.

Hamas condemned the attack and said it was carried out by groups aiming at undermining its reconciliation bid with the Palestinian Authority.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan