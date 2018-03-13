Russian Federation Council officials pay tribute to Armenian Genocide victims in Yerevan memorial

YEREVAN, MARCH 13, ARMENPRESS. Representatives of the Committee on International Affairs of the Federation Council of the Russian parliament, led by Chairman Konstantin Kosachev, visited the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial in Yerevan on March 13 to pay tribute to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims.

The representatives of the committee laid a wreath at the memorial and also laid flowers at the Eternal Flame.

The delegation toured the Armenian Genocide museum and viewed the historic facts and documents.

Chairman of the Committee Konstantin Kosachev said that by being at the memorial not for the first time, he feels the tragedy which the Armenian people survived more and more.

“This isn’t the first time that I am in the Armenian Genocide victims memorial and I confess that I feel the pain of the Armenian people stronger and I understand all the trials which they’ve faces in th 20th centuries and previous centuries.

Eternal memory to all victims of the Armenian Genocide. Glory to the Armenian people, who were able to survive, preserve the memory and multiple the feat of their ancestors. I love Armenia very much and I am proud that our inter-parliamentary ties are getting stronger and stronger. In these relations the understandings of the two peoples and countries are rather accurate regarding common history, as well as our readiness to help and protect each other in the modern world. I believe this is important not only for the two countries, but also in terms of maintaining peace and security in the world, where Russia and Armenia continue to play a key and visible role,” he said.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan