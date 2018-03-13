Russia ready to respond to possible US airstrikes in Damascus

YEREVAN, MARCH 13, ARMENPRESS. Moscow is ready to respond if lives of the Russian servicemen are endangered, including by strikes on Damascus, head of Russia's military General Staff Valery Gerasimov said, RT reports.

“There are many Russian advisers, representatives of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and [Russian] servicemen in Damascus and at Syrian defense facilities,” Gerasimov stated.

In case lives of Russian military personnel are put in danger, the Russian Armed Forces will respond with certain measure to both “missiles” and “lauchers” which are delivering these projectiles.

Russian MoD also says it has information that militants in Syria are planning to stage chemical attacks against civilians under the guise of the Syrian government. According to Gerasimov, they have already sent ‘civilians’ in Eastern Ghouta who will ‘play victims’ of chemical attacks.

Following “the chemical attack,” the US will accuse the Syrian government of targeting Eastern Ghouta. What’s more, according to Gerasimov, it will come up with “‘the evidence’ of mass killings of Syrian civilians at the hands of Damascus and Russia, 'which supports the Syrian government.'” In response, Washington will strike the government quarters of Damascus, the general has alleged.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan