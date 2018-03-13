Turkey issues formal complaint to Germany

YEREVAN, MARCH 13, ARMENPRESS. Turkey has issued a formal complaint to Germany regarding the recent attacks on Turkish mosques in the country, Cumhurriyet reports.

Deputy PM of Turkey Bekir Bozdag said the German Ambassador has been summoned to the foreign ministry and given the official complaint.

“We are saying to the German government that whoever the criminals are, it is the responsibility of this country, the government, to arrest them and hold accountable in the court,” he said.

A few days ago Turkish mosques in several cities of Germany came under attacks. The assailants threw Molotov cocktails on the buildings and destroyed the windows. Several suspects had been detained. It is believed that the attacks are in protest of Turkey’s intervention in Afrin, Syria.

