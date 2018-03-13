US considers permanent cutbacks at Incirlik Air Base in Turkey

YEREVAN, MARCHH 13, ARMENPRESS. The US military has curbed combat operations flying out of Incirlik air base in Turkey and permanent cutbacks are under consideration, the Wall Street Journal has reported.

Official sources told the Wall Street Journal that the move is a result of tense relations between the countries.

In January, for instance, a squadron of A-10 Thunderbolt IIs were shifted from Incirlik to Afghanistan.

Incirlik Air Base still retains refueling planes, F-22 Raptors and F-15 Eagles.

According to a US military official, cutting presence in Turkey is under consideration for quite some time now.

The tension in relations between the US and Turkey began as Ankara became concerned over the American assistance to Kurdish fighters in Syria.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan