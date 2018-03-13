Businesses in wheat, flour market increase, centralization reduced

YEREVAN, MARCH 13, ARMENPRESS. The State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition of Armenia, a governmental watchdog, has recorded a growing number of businesses in the Wheat and flour market in recent years, which resulted in reducing the level of centralization of the sector.

The commission told ARMENPRESS that based on the directive of President Serzh Sargsyan it had carried out large scale studies on the entire chain of the market, including industry, import and sales.

The shares of major companies in the market has reduced and competition has become stronger.

In 2017, the volumes of imports, local production and sales of wheat amounted 468,000 tons. Alex Holding and Modus Granum are the largest companies of the market.

The volume of imports and local production of flour amounted 198,000 tons. In addition to the two abovementioned companies, 58 other companies are operating in the market.

In 2012 the number of importers of wheat was 22, while in 2017 the number is 85. The increase has been recorded namely after 2015, when Armenia joined the EEU.

The number of companies engaged in the flour market has reached 133 from 23 (2012).

A general price decrease tendency of flour is seen since 2012. The price has decreased 24% in 2017 against 2012.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan