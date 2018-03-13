Georgian, Azerbaijani PMs discuss strategic partnership of two countries

YEREVAN, MARCH 13, ARMENPRESS. While on an official visit in Baku, Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili and his Azerbaijani counterpart Artur Rasizade discussed issues relating to the strategic partnership of the two countries, the development of cooperation and implementation of joint regional projects, the Georgian government said, RIA Novosti reports.

“At the meeting the sides discussed the Georgian-Azerbaijani strategic partnership issues, the development of cooperation in different spheres and joint regional projects”, the statement said.

The meeting also touched upon the situation in the region and the necessity to maintain stability and solve conflicts peacefully.

