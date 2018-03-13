Election of President of Constitutional Court to take place in upcoming parliament sitting

YEREVAN, MARCH 13, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ara Babloyan has nominated Hrayr Tovmasyan’s candidacy for President of the Constitutional Court.

Members of Parliament will elect the President of the Constitutional Court during the upcoming sitting, March 20-23, the Parliament’s press service said.

Earlier on March 2 the parliament elected Tovmasyan to serve as member of the Constitutional Court.

Speaker of Parliament Ara Babloyan signed a protocol on March 8 suspending the tenure of Gagik Harutyunyan as president of the Court.

