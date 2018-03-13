Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 March

Road condition update: Fog reported on roads of Noyemberyan, Sisian and Goris


YEREVAN, MARCH 13, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of transport, communication and information technologies told Armenpress that on March 13, as of 09:30, fog is reported on the roads of Noyemberyan, Sisian and Goris.

All roads of republican significance are open in Armenia.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration