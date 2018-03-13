Armavir to tackle irrigation water issue, says Governor

YEREVAN, MARCH 13, ARMENPRESS. The irrigation water issue in the Armavir Province is a priority and of great concern. This year’s nature conditions aren’t encouraging in terms of ensuring farmers with irrigation water, Governor Ashot Ghahramanyan told ARMENPRESS.

Speaking about 2017 in terms of achievements for the province, the governor mentioned the fully implemented social-economic development program and realization of the governor’s office annual action plan.

“In 2017 the volume of investment, humanitarian and loan programs funded by the state budget and other resources amounted to nearly 20 billion drams. Various investment programs have been implemented in different areas aimed at the development of the provincial economy and improvement of the population’s social-economic condition,” the governor said.

As for upcoming tasks for this year, the governor said they will continue consistent actions aimed at sustainable development of the province, improvement of the business environment etc.

“We will succeed in expanding the volume of investment programs, create new jobs, improve roads, solve the irrigation water issues, renovate schools and medical facilities,” he said.

The Governor mentioned ongoing consistent actions for increasing anti-hail stations and redcuing possible damages which hailstorms inflict on farming businesses.

207 anti-hailstorm stations are operating in the province.

Commenting on the irrigation water issue, the governor said they’ve proposed the state water committee to drill new groundwater sources and restore the older ones. “23 new wells will be drilled in 8 communities and 14 will be restored,” he said.

Full interview is available in Armenian

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan