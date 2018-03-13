LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 12-03-18
LONDON, MARCH 13, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 12 March:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.91% to $2118.00, copper price up by 0.89% to $6900.00, lead price down by 0.21% to $2345.00, nickel price up by 3.06% to $13800.00, tin price up by 0.47% to $21360.00, zinc price up by 1.37% to $3259.00, molybdenum price down by 5.13% to $18500.00, cobalt price stood at $84500.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
