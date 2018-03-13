Urartu basketball club loses first match in Yerevan 2800 int’l tournament
YEREVAN, MARCH 13, ARMENPRESS. The Yerevan 2800 international basketball tournament dedicated to the Armenian capital has kicked off.
Tbilisi’s Hyundai defeated Tehran’s Ararat 106:65 in the first match of the tournament.
Yerevan’s Urartu lost to Moscow’s Gazprom Moskovsky 65:93.
Urartu’s next match will take place March 13 at 20:00 where the Yerevan-based basketball team will play versus Tehran’s Ararat.
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan
