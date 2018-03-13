Candidates Tournament: Aronian gets penultimate ranking after 3 rounds

YEREVAN, MARCH 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenian chess grandmaster Levon Aronian has been ranked 7th from 8 after 3 rounds at the Candidates Tournament.

The last game of Aronian was against Vladimir Kramnik, where the Armenian GM was defeated by the Russian former world champion.

Kramnik is leading the tournament with 2,5 points, followed by Mamedyarov and Caruana with 2 points each.

Aronian and Karjakin both have 1 point.

Wesley So is ranked last with 0,5 points.

The Candidates Tournament 2018 is an eight-player double round chess tournament held in Berlin, Germany, from 10–28 March 2018. The winner earns the right to challenge the defending world champion Magnus Carlsen in the World Chess Championship 2018 in London in November.

