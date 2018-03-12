Levon Aronian defeated - Candidates' Tournament

YEREVAN, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. Leader of the Armenian chess Levon Aronian was defeated in the 3rd round of the Candidates’ Tournament in Berlin.

ARMENPRESS reports Aronian’s rival was the ex-champion of the world Vladimir Kramnik. The Armenian GM was playing with white with the white figures, but was defeated on the 27th step.

The Candidates Tournament 2018 is an eight-player double round chess tournament held in Berlin, Germany, from 10–28 March 2018. The winner earns the right to challenge the defending world champion Magnus Carlsen in the World Chess Championship 2018 in London in November.

