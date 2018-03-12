OSCE PA President urges Aliyev to double efforts for NK conflict settlement

YEREVAN, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. President of the OSCE PA George Tsereteli stressed the necessity of doubling efforts for the settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict during his meetings with the top leadership of Azerbaijan.

Meeting with Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President Tsereteli noted concern about violence on the line of contact, and the intolerable toll on civilian populations in areas affected by the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The PA President reiterated the Assembly’s support for the mediation efforts by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs as well as the activities of the Personal Representative of the Chairperson-in-Office, Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk.

Thye delegation led by George Tsereteli also had meetings with Azerbaijani FM Elmar Mammadyarov and Speaker of the Parliament Oktay Asadov.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan