Premier Karapetyan meets with Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia Aram l

YEREVAN, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan visited Antelias in the framework of his official visit to Lebanon where he met with His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia on March 12.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia, prior to the meeting, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan joined the Catholicos for a tour of the Mother Cathedral of St. Gregory the Illuminator, after which he called at the nearby chapel commemorating the victims of the Armenian Genocide.

During the meeting that followed, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan and Catholicos Aram I discussed issues related to Armenia’s development. The Premier presented Armenia’s current economic status and the latest growth indicators, noting that the Government will continue to take steps toward achieving better results in different spheres.

Karen Karapetyan provided details of his talks with the top leadership of Lebanon, describing them as fruitful and constructive.

Highlighting the importance of the Armenian Prime Minister’s official visit to Lebanon, Catholicos Aram I singled out the economic agenda, which he considered a good opportunity to discuss the prospects of bilateral economic ties.

The Prime Minister answered the questions of Armenian community representatives in attendance of the meeting, which specifically bore on Armenia’s economic agenda, the prospects for Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement and EU-Armenia cooperation.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan