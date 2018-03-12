Armenian Premier meets with Lebanese President

YEREVAN, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. The meeting of Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan and President of Lebanon Michel Aoun took place on March 12 at the residence of the Lebanese President.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia, the Armenian PM thanked for the warm reception and added that he is glad to be in Lebanon. “Just two weeks ago we had the opportunity to exchange ideas in Yerevan over the multilayered relations between Armenia and Lebanon. We highlight the regular high level interactions and dialogue between Armenia and friendly Lebanon. As I noted during our previous meeting, the economic potential of our bilateral relations is rather huge and it should be maximally utilized”, Karen Karapetyan said.

The Lebanese President welcomed the visit of the Armenian Premier to Lebanon, expressing conviction that it will foster the further development of the friendly relations between Armenia and Lebanon. President Michel Aoun expressed readiness to support the initiatives of the Executives of the two countries, as well as the implementation of joint projects.

The interlocutors discussed a range of issues related to the expansion of trade and economic relations, referred to the opportunities of Lebanese companies to make use of the privileged trade regimes granted to Armenia, as well as the prospects for fostering cooperation in various spheres.

The Prime Minister of Armenia noted that from in terms of the development of bilateral economic relations it’s important to combine the advantages of the economies of Armenia and Lebanon, stressing that Armenia’s economy is on the rise and it will be preserved during the upcoming years.

The Armenian Premier also said that during his visit he discussed with his counterpart the opportunities of establishing an Armenian-Lebanese fund.

The sides highlighted the role of the Lebanese-Armenian community as a ring strengthening the relations between the two states.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan