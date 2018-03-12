President Sargsyan receives Executive Director of IMF Dutch-Belgian Subgroup 

YEREVAN, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan received on March 12 Executive director of IMF Dutch-sub-group Anthony De Lannoy.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, greeting the guest the President highlighted the visit of his delegation to Armenia ahead of the negotiations of Armenia and the IMF over new cooperation projects and hoped that the visit will be productive.

The President informed that currently Armenia’s development strategy for 2030 is being developed, therefore, the visit of the IMF delegation and the opinion and assessments of the team of the Fund will be quite useful.

Serzh Sargsyan highly appreciated Armenia’s cooperation with the IMF during the last years, noting that it was possible to conduct reforms in various spheres and raise the effectiveness of the economy thank to the projects implemented in Armenia with the assistance of reputable international financial organizations, including the IMF. President Sargsyan thanked the Fund for the support and Anthony De Lannoy for presenting Armenia’s interests at the IMF.

The Executive director of IMF Dutch-sub-group spoke with satisfaction about the successful implementation of the previous projects of Armenia with the IMF and hoped that the upcoming projects will be successful as well.

The interlocutors shared the opinion that economic growth should be tangible for all the citizens and the future joint steps will be directed to that goal as well. Underlining that Armenia is already on the right path, Anthony De Lannoy expressed readiness to continue the support for the benefit of the economy of Armenia and the welfare of its citizens.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan