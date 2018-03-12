New event planned in Vatican dedicated to Gregory of Narek will be important milestone in events that began in April 2015 – Ambassador

YEREVAN, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. In a few days a new event dedicated to Gregory of Narek will take place in Vatican which will be an important milestone in the events that began in April 2015, ARMENPRESS reports Ambassador of Armenia to Vatican Mikayel Minasyan posted on his Facebook page.

“Three years have passed since Pope Francis proclaimed the great Armenian Saint Gregory of Narek a Doctor of the Universal Church at St. Peter's Cathedral”, the Ambassador wrote, adding that a new event will be held in Vatican in a few days.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan