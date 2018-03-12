Newly appointed Ambassador of Malaysia to Armenia delivers credentials to Deputy FM

YEREVAN, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Ashot Hovakimyan received on March 12 newly appointed Ambassador of Malaysia to Armenia Datuk Mat Dris Haji Yaacob (residence in Moscow) on the occasion of delivering credentials.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, Deputy Minister Hovakimyan congratulated Datuk Mat Dris Haji Yaacob on the occasion of appointment and wished him success in his mission. Ashot Hovakimyan hoped that the newly appointed Ambassador will do his best to the development of bilateral cooperation.

Thanking for the reception and congratulations, the Ambassador assured that Malaysia is interested in expanding relations with Armenia and he will spare no efforts strengthen the cooperation.

The interlocutors also discussed urgent regional issues.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan