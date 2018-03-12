Artsakh issue has no military solution – Sharmazanov meets with Moldovan parliamentarians

YEREVAN, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. Vic e President of the National Assembly of Armenia Eduard Sharmazanov received on March 12 Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova Vladimir Vityuk and Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Policy and European Integration Violeta Ivanov.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the parliament of Armenia, the sides highlighted the development of Armenian-Moldovan inter-parliamentary relations and the activation of mutual visits. Eduard Sharmazanov noted that starting from mid-14th century the Armenian community has had a serious role in Moldova. He appreciated the careful attitude of the Moldovan authorities towards the Armenian community.

During the meeting the interlocutors discussed the priority directions of the foreign policy of the two countries. “Armenia is the only EAEU member state that has signed a cooperation agreement with the EU. There is a good chance to serve as a bridge between the EAEU and the EU”, the Vice President of the National Assembly of Armenia said.

The sides touched upon the frozen conflicts of the region.

Eduard Sharmazanov noted, “Artsakh issue has no military solution. No war solves any issue”, and added that they should be settled through mutual concessions based on the tree fundamental international principles. In this context Sharmazanov emphasized the impermissibility of the militaristic rhetoric of Azerbaijan and Turkey.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan