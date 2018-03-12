Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 12-03-18

YEREVAN, 12 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 12 March, USD exchange rate down by 0.01 drams to 480.72 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 5.20 drams to 591.96 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.03 drams to 8.46 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.26 drams to 666.18 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 167.35 drams to 20410.54 drams. Silver price down by 2.10 drams to 254.78 drams. Platinum price down by 263.06 drams to 14667.27 drams.