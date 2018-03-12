Settlement of Syrian crisis impossible without dialogue with Russia, says France’s Macron

YEREVAN, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. The Syrian crisis cannot be settled without dialogue with Russia, French President Emmanuel Macron said at a press conference in India, TASS reports.

“Since May last year [Macron’s presidential election victory] France has been pursuing its constant and consistent policy in relations with Russia”, the French leader said. “We are seeking an effective dialogue that would yield particular results”, he stressed.

“Has the lack of dialogue with Russia over the past years contributed to progress in the Syrian issue? It seems to me that no”, Macron said. “We have placed our stake on a constant and demanding dialogue”.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan