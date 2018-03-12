LIVE: World Chess Candidates Tournament - 3rd round kicks off

YEREVAN, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. The 3rd round of the Candidates Tournament has kicked off.

Armenian chess grandmaster Levon Aronian is playing against Russia’s Vladimir Kramnik in this round.

Aronian’s previous games ended in draws.

The Candidates Tournament 2018 is an eight-player double round chess tournament held in Berlin, Germany, from 10–28 March 2018. The winner earns the right to challenge the defending world champion Magnus Carlsen in the World Chess Championship 2018 in London in November.

