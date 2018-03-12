Outgoing Russian Ambassador celebrates birthday in Jermuk

YEREVAN, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. Lana Ramishvili, spouse of Russian Ambassador to Armenia H.E. Ivan Volinkin, posted photos of Armenian sightseeing locations in her Facebook account.

The Ambassador and his wife visited Jermuk on March 11 to celebrate Volinkin’s birthday.

“I am happy that I had the chance to once again visit one of the most beautiful places in Armenia – Jermuk, before leaving,” Mrs. Ramishvili said.

She said unfortunately she has to “say goodbye to such beauty”.

Ivan Volinkin’s term as Ambassador is ending March 22.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan