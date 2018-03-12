Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 March

Armenia’s three figure skaters to participate in World Figure Skating Championships 2018


YEREVAN, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. Members of the Armenian figure skating team will participate in the World Figure Skating Championships 2018 in Italy, Armenpress reports.

Armenia will be represented by Slavik Hayrapetyan and Simon Senekal-Tina Karapetan dancing pair at the upcoming Championships in Milan.

The World Figure Skating Championships will kick off on March 19 and will last until March 25.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration