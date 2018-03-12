At least 50 killed in Nepal plane crash

YEREVAN, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. At least 50 people were killed in a plane crash at the airport in the Nepali capital, Kathmandu, officials said, Reuters reports.

“We have recovered 50 dead bodies so far,” said army spokesman Gokul Bhandari. Several people had been rescued from the burning wreckage of the Bombardier Q400 series aircraft but nine people were still unaccounted for, he said.

As earlier BBC reported US-Bangla Airlines’ plane has crashed at Tribhuvan International Airport in Nepal's capital, Kathmandu.

The plane veered off the runway while landing on Monday afternoon, causing a blaze.

The plane had 67 passengers and four crew on board.

