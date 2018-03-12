Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 March

Moscow-Gyumri flight forced to land in Minvody due to unruly passenger


YEREVAN, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. A passenger aircraft en route from Moscow to Gyumri, Armenia’s second largest city, was forced to land in Minvody airport March 11.

Local media said the captain of the aircraft decided to land halfway through the flight because of an unruly passenger. Police officers took the passenger out of the plane and the aircraft resumed the route.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration