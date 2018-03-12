Moscow-Gyumri flight forced to land in Minvody due to unruly passenger

YEREVAN, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. A passenger aircraft en route from Moscow to Gyumri, Armenia’s second largest city, was forced to land in Minvody airport March 11.

Local media said the captain of the aircraft decided to land halfway through the flight because of an unruly passenger. Police officers took the passenger out of the plane and the aircraft resumed the route.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan