President-elect Armen Sarkissian continues receiving congratulations from different parts of the world

YEREVAN, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. Armen Sarkissian, who has been elected 4th President of Armenia on March 2 by the Parliament, continues receiving congratulatory letters from different parts of the world, his Office told Armenpress.

In particular, the President-elect received congratulatory letters from President of the Swiss Confederation Alain Berset, President of Croatia Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović, President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić, President of Lithuania Dalia Grybauskaitė, President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly George Tsereteli and National Hero of Armenia Eduardo Eurnekian.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan