Armenian PM arrives in Lebanon on official visit


YEREVAN, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan arrived in Beirut on an official visit, Lebanon’s National News Agency reports.

During the two-day visit the Armenian PM will have meetings with Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun, Prime Minister Saad Hariri and Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri.

PM Karapetyan is also expected to meet with the business circles of the country, as well as with the representatives of the Armenian community.  

