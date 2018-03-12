Armenia’s Parliament Speaker receives new Ambassador of Poland

YEREVAN, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of the Parliament Ara Babloyan on March 12 received new Ambassador of Poland to Armenia Pawel Cieplak, the Parliament told Armenpress.

The Speaker congratulated the Ambassador on the appointment and wished him new achievements, expressing hope that his activity will contribute to the development of the Armenian-Polish political, economic and humanitarian ties.

Ara Babloyan touched upon his delegation’s visit to Poland last year and thanked the Polish people and authorities for the warm attitude shown towards the Polish-Armenians for centuries.

“Thanks to their loyalty, work and attitude towards Poland Armenians deserved a unique approach. We are proud to see such an attitude towards the Armenian community, and today Armenians are worthy citizens of Poland and are engaged in all spheres”, Ara Babloyan said.

The Speaker attached great importance to the development of inter-parliamentary ties highlighting the role of mutual visits and activity of parliamentary friendship groups.

Ara Babloyan also touched upon the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, stating that this conflict can be solved exclusively through peaceful negotiated way under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.

The Polish Ambassador thanked for the reception and said his country is interested in developing and deepening the political, economic and cultural ties with Armenia.

Pawel Cieplak highlighted the steps aimed at deepening not only the economic, but also the cultural ties and presented the programs and activities the Polish embassy is going to organize and participate in the future.

As for the NK conflict, the Polish Ambassador stated: “As an EU member state Poland is interested in maintaining balance in its foreign policy”.

He also introduced the ratification process of the Armenia-EU agreement in Poland, adding that the ratification deadlines are linked with some procedures. The Ambassador expressed hope that the agreement will be ratified by the end of the year.

