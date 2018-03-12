Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 March

Road condition update: Snowfalls hits roads of Artik, Sevan, Dilijan and Goris


YEREVAN, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s ministry of transport, communication and information technologies told Armenpress that on March 12, as of 14:30, snowfalls hit the roads of Artik, Sevan, Dilijan and Goris.

Clearing operations are underway.

All roads of republican significance are open in Armenia.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration