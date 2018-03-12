Road condition update: Snowfalls hits roads of Artik, Sevan, Dilijan and Goris
YEREVAN, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s ministry of transport, communication and information technologies told Armenpress that on March 12, as of 14:30, snowfalls hit the roads of Artik, Sevan, Dilijan and Goris.
Clearing operations are underway.
All roads of republican significance are open in Armenia.
English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan
