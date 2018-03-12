Passenger flow increases by 9.3% in Armenia’s airports

YEREVAN, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. The passenger flow in Armenia’s two airports comprised 338 336 people in January-February 2018 which is an increase of 9.3% compared to the figure of January-February 2017, the General Department of Civil Aviation told Armenpress.

In February 2018 the passenger flow in the two airports comprised 149 159 people, surpassing the figure of February 2017 by 9.5%.

The passenger flow in Yerevan’s Zvartnots airport comprised 139 218 people in February 2018, which is an increase of 5.4% compared to February 2017.

5.6% increase in passenger flow has been registered in the Zvartnots airport in January-February 2018 compared to the same period of 2017. The cargo transportation in January-February 2018 amounted to 2007 tons of goods.

In February 2018 the passenger flow in Gyumri’s Shirak airport comprised 9941 people.

In January-February 2018 the passenger flow in the Shirak airport comprised 20.817 people.

Flights-landings in both airports recorded an increase of 13.7% in January-February 2018 compared to January-February 2017.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan