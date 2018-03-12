South Korea’s foreign minister to visit US to discuss dialogue with North Korea

YEREVAN, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. South Korea’s foreign minister Kang Kyung-wha will visit the US on March 15-17 to hold talks with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Armenpress reports citing the South Korean foreign ministry’s website.

“In the meeting the two top diplomats will share with each other assessments on the recent, fast-paced developments in the situation on the Korean Peninsula and discuss in depth ways that the ROK and the US can coordinate closely with regard to inter-Korean and US-North Korea dialogue on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, among others”, the statement says.

The two sides will also discuss other matters of mutual concern, including ways to beef up the bilateral alliance as well as recent trade protectionist moves by the US and other economic and trade issues.

During her visit to the US, FM Kang will also meet with key figures of the US Congress and others, asking for ceaseless support and cooperation of the US on matters of mutual concern, including a peaceful resolution of the North Korean nuclear issue.

