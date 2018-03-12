Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 March

US-Bangla Airlines’ plane crashes in Nepal


YEREVAN, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. US-Bangla Airlines’ plane has crashed at Tribhuvan International Airport in Nepal's capital, Kathmandu, BBC reports.

The plane veered off the runway while landing on Monday afternoon, causing a blaze.

No information on the number of victims and injured is reported yet. The plane had 67 passengers and four crew on board, officials say. 

17 people on board have been rescued so far, the authorities say.

All flights in and out of the airport have been cancelled.

